UPDATE 3-Amgen again raises 2016 forecast in display of confidence

(Add CFO comment on deals)
By Bill Berkrot
July 27 Amgen Inc on Wednesday posted
higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on strong drug sales
and again raised its full-year forecast in a clear signal of
management confidence in the business.
The company is on track to meet or exceed its long-term
objectives, Chief Executive Robert Bradway said in a statement.
Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company by market
value, now expects 2016 adjusted earnings of $11.10 to $11.40
per share, up from its prior view of $10.85 to $11.20. Its
midpoint is above of Wall Street estimates of $11.18 for the
year.
The company, which significantly increased its earnings
forecast in April, also raised its full-year revenue outlook and
now expects $22.5 billion to $22.8 billion, up from $22.2
billion to $22.6 billion.
Excluding items, Amgen had adjusted earnings of $2.84 per
share, topping analysts' average expectations by 10 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It's consistent with the excellent performance they've been
having," Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt said in a telephone
interview. "Amgen's had a really strong five of six quarters
now."
Revenue rose 6 percent to $5.7 billion, exceeding Wall
Street estimates of about $5.6 billion, led by Enbrel, whose
sales rose 10 percent to $1.48 billion, helped by price
increases.
On a conference call with analysts, Amgen Chief Financial
Officer David Meline said the company was looking at a number of
interesting prospects for potential deals on new drugs that
could close this year. "We're in a financial position to be
competitive," he said.
Amgen said net profit rose to $1.87 billion, or $2.47 per
share, from $1.65 billion, or $2.15 per share, a year ago.
Sales of the osteoporosis drug Prolia rose 30 percent to
$441 million, sailing past Wall Street estimates of about $388
million. Sales of the multiple myeloma drug Kyprolis jumped 45
percent to $172 million, shy of analysts' consensus forecast of
about $185 million.
Sales of Amgen's potent, expensive new cholesterol fighter
Repatha remained anemic at just $27 million, largely held back
by insurers refusing to cover the medicine for many patients.
The company is expecting data on Repatha later this year and
in early 2017 that could encourage more reimbursement by
insurers if results show that it reverses plaque buildup in
arteries and prevents heart attacks and deaths. Repatha was
approved on its ability to significantly lower "bad" LDL
cholesterol.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)