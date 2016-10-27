UPDATE 2-Amgen 3rd-quarter profit tops Street view on cost cutting

(Adds analyst comment, sales details)
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 27 Amgen Inc on Thursday reported
higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on lower research and
manufacturing costs and onetime payments, and the world's
largest biotechnology company raised its full-year earnings
forecast for the third successive quarter.
It now expects 2016 adjusted earnings of $11.40 to $11.55
per share, up from its prior view of $11.10 to $11.40. Amgen
slightly raised the low end of its revenue forecast and now
expects $22.6 billion to $22.8 billion. The previous low end had
been $22.5 billion.
Excluding items, Amgen posted adjusted earnings of $3.02 per
share, topping analysts' average expectations by 23 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A significant reduction in late stage clinical trial
expenses and a milestone payment for Japanese approval of the
multiple myeloma drug Kyprolis contributed to the earnings beat.
Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt called the quarter very
solid. "I think they've now beaten in six out of the last seven
quarters," Schmidt said. "The cost controls were very good."
While sales of Amgen's most important medicines came in
in-line or slightly below Wall Street expectations, investors
may have been disappointed by a lack of growth for the two
biggest products, and shares slipped about 1 percent.
Sales of the rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel were flat at
$1.45 billion despite a 10 percent price increase taken in July,
due to intense competition and inventory stocking issues.
Sales of infection fighter Neulasta slipped 5 percent to
$1.2 billion due to lower demand, roughly in line with analysts'
expectations of about $1.16 billion.
The older Neupogen saw sales plunge 36 percent to $183
million due to competition from a cheaper biosimilar from
Novartis.
The related drugs Prolia for osteoporosis and XGeva for
preventing fractures when cancer has spread to the bones also
had sales that fell short of Wall Street estimates.
With health insurers waiting for evidence that Amgen's
potent but expensive new cholesterol fighter Repatha can reduce
heart attacks before agreeing to pay for it, sales remained
constrained at just $40 million for the quarter.
Eagerly-awaited results that could loosen those purse
springs are expected in the first quarter of 2017.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.81 billion, edging past Wall
Street estimates of $5.73 billion.
Net profit rose to $2.02 billion, or $2.68 per share, from
$1.86 billion, or $2.44 per share, a year ago.
Amgen shares slipped to $158.90 in extended trading from a
Nasdaq close at $160.57.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Sandra
Maler and Chris Reese)