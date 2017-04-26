Amgen first-quarter profit exceeds Street estimates on lower costs

April 26 Amgen Inc on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as cost controls helped offset a sharp drop in sales of Enbrel, its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis drug.

The world's largest biotechnology company said net profit rose to $2.07 billion, or $2.79 per share, from $1.9 billion, or $2.50 per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, Amgen said it had adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share. Analysts on average expected $3.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)