Stada widens biotech drug offering with filgrastim licence

FRANKFURT Oct 28 Germany's Stada
will sell a version of U.S. drugmaker Amgen's
blockbuster cancer treatment filgrastim in Europe, keeping faith
with the difficult market for copies of medicines developed
using biotechnology.
The German generic drugmaker said on Monday it agreed with
Canada's Apotex Inc., which developed a filgrastim version based
on Amgen's original, to market the drug in nearly all European
Union countries.
Out-of-patent filgrastim, a biologic drug branded as
Neupogen by Amgen and as Grastofil by Apotex, is used to boost
production of infection-fighting white blood cells in certain
cancer patients receiving chemotherapy.
Stada, which declined to disclose financial terms, plans to
start sales next year, hoping to win a slice of the 1 billion
euro ($1.4 billion) European filgrastim market.
Generic versions of biologic drugs, made from genetically
modified cell cultures, are known as biosimilars because the
original cannot be exactly replicated like standard chemical
drugs.
Stada has been among the first European generics makers to
invest in biosimilars, winning European approval for a version
of aneamia treatment epo as early as 2007, but the business has
so far failed to make meaningful contributions to group sales.
Stada, which struck a biosimilars alliance with Gedeon
Richter over two cancer drugs in 2011, declined to
break out its current biosimilar drug revenues.
Apotex's version of filgrastim earlier this year received
regulatory approval from the European Commission.
U.S. drug regulators in August gave the nod to a Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries version of
filgrastim.