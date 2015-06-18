UPDATE 1-Amgen's cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage study

(Adds details, shares)
June 18 Amgen Inc said its drug met the
main goal of improving overall survival in metastatic colorectal
cancer patients who have not responded to chemotherapy.
The late-stage study was testing the drug, Vectibix, in
combination with best supportive care (BSC), compared with BSC
alone.
Patients who received 6 mg/kg of the drug every 14 days and
BSC showed an improvement in survival rate, compared with BSC
alone, the company said on Thursday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vectibix in
2006 as a standalone treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer.
In 2014, the drug was approved to be used, along with
chemotherapy drug Folfox, as a first-line treatment for a form
of metastatic colorectal cancer .
In metastatic colorectal cancer, the diseased cells break
away from the colon or rectum and spread to form tumors on other
organs.
Colorectal cancer affects about 1.2 million people worldwide
each year, Amgen said.
The company's shares closed up 2.8 percent at $160.12 on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)