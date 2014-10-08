Amgen psoriasis drug succeeds late-stage trial

Oct 8 Amgen Inc said its experimental drug to treat a type of skin disease compared favorably with AbbVie Inc's Humira, a commonly prescribed drug for the condition, in a late-stage trial.

The drug, ABP 501, was being tested in patients with plaque psoriasis, a skin disease caused by dysfunction of the immune system that leads to painful, itchy red patches.

The trial met the main goal, with patients showing improvement based on the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index, a measure of the average redness, thickness and scaliness of the lesions at week 16, the company said.

ABP 501 is being developed as a biosimilar to Humira, which is approved in many countries for the treatment of inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis and Crohn's disease.

Biosimilar medicines are copies of biotech drugs that promise to cut the cost of treatment.

Amgen's shares were marginally higher at $136.59 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

