Amgen psoriasis drug succeeds late-stage trial

Oct 8 Amgen Inc said its experimental
drug to treat a type of skin disease compared favorably with
AbbVie Inc's Humira, a commonly prescribed drug for the
condition, in a late-stage trial.
The drug, ABP 501, was being tested in patients with plaque
psoriasis, a skin disease caused by dysfunction of the immune
system that leads to painful, itchy red patches.
The trial met the main goal, with patients showing
improvement based on the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index, a
measure of the average redness, thickness and scaliness of the
lesions at week 16, the company said.
ABP 501 is being developed as a biosimilar to Humira, which
is approved in many countries for the treatment of inflammatory
diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis and
Crohn's disease.
Biosimilar medicines are copies of biotech drugs that
promise to cut the cost of treatment.
Amgen's shares were marginally higher at $136.59 in early
trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)