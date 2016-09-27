UPDATE 3-Amgen's multiple myeloma drug falls short in new-patient study

* Kyprolis not superior to Takeda's Velcade
By Natalie Grover
Sept 27 Amgen Inc said on Tuesday its
multiple myeloma drug, Kyprolis, did not fare better than Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's older therapy Velcade in a
study involving patients who had not yet been treated for the
disease.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already approved
Kyprolis for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple
myeloma who have previously undergone treatment.
Patients treated with Kyprolis did not show a statistically
significant improvement in slowing the cancer's progression
compared with those given Velcade in the late-stage study.
Expectations of peak annual sales of about $2.3 billion for
Kyprolis are now likely to cool, particularly since newly
diagnosed patients constitute the largest market in terms of the
number of patients and duration of therapy, some analysts said.
Multiple myeloma, a type of aggressive and incurable blood
cancer that develops in the bone marrow, kills about 12,600
people annually and will be diagnosed in about 30,000 Americans
this year, according to the American Cancer Society.
Baird analyst Brian Skorney said approval for previously
untreated patients was "off the table" for now.
The head-to-head study tested Kyprolis against the older
Velcade in patients who were also given the chemothereutic agent
melphalan and the immunosuppressant prednisone, and were deemed
to be ineligible for stem-cell transplants.
On a conference call with analysts, the company and experts
said the "treatment landscape" for multiple myeloma was evolving
dramatically and that melphalan/prednisone-based regimens were
now rarely used due to their low efficacy and high toxicity.
Dr. Andrzej Jakubowiak, who was involved in the development
of the Amgen drug, said on the call that the study was not the
ideal way to evaluate Kyprolis in previously untreated patients.
Amgen, whose shares were down 1.2 percent at $171.45, said
it would continue to explore the drug's benefit in combination
with other agents.
Kyprolis is also being tested in a separate late-stage trial
in combination with Celgene Corp's Revlimid and the
steroid dexamethasone, or KRd, in this "front-line setting."
Jakubowiak said KRd was his first choice for previously
untreated patients, and the results of the melphalan/prednisone
study would not change this.
Kyprolis has already been shown to be superior to Velcade,
which is expected to go generic in 2017, in the later stages of
multiple myeloma.
Kyprolis faces greater competitive pressure as newer
entrants in the multiple myeloma market gain traction, including
Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's
Empliciti and Takeda's Ninlaro.
The Amgen drug generated $172 million in revenue in the
second quarter.
