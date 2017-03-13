版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 21:24 BJT

Amgen's Repatha lowers need for cholesterol-lowering procedure

March 13 Amgen Inc said on Monday its injection Repatha significantly reduced the need for patients to undergo a procedure to reduce bad cholesterol, according to the findings of a late-stage study.

The drug, like Regeneron Inc and Sanofi SA's Praluent, belongs to a class of medicines called PCSK9 inhibitors that were approved on their ability to dramatically lower "bad" LDL cholesterol.

Besides taking drugs, cholesterol patients often undergo a procedure called apheresis, which is as invasive as dialysis and involves using a machine that removes bad cholesterol over a period of between one and three hours, Amgen said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐