Amgen thyroid drug succeeds in late-stage trial

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Aug 18 Drugmaker Amgen Inc said its experimental drug to reduce thyroid levels in patients with chronic kidney disease met the main goal in a late-stage trial.
The drug, AMG 416, treats hyperparathyroidism, or excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone, in kidney disease patients.
The results follow the recent announcement of positive data from a placebo-controlled late-stage study of AMG 416, which was similar in design and size. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the company.