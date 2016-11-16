Amgen's migraine drug succeeds in late-stage trial

Nov 16 Amgen Inc said on Wednesday its
migraine treatment met the main goal of reducing monthly
migraine days in patients with episodic migraine in a second
late-stage study.
Patients receiving 70 milligram of the drug, erenumab,
experienced reduction of 3.2 days from baseline in monthly
migraine days, while those on 140 milligram experienced
reduction of 3.7 days. Those in the placebo experienced a
1.8-day reduction, the company said.
At baseline, patients were experiencing an average of 8.3
migraine days per month, Amgen said.
Amgen, which is co-developing the treatment with Swiss
drugmaker Novartis AG, said patients received the
injectable drug once monthly for six months.
Erenumab is also being tested for episodic migraine
prevention and chronic migraine prevention.
Worldwide, about 90 percent of people diagnosed with
migraine have episodic migraine, which is characterized by up to
14 migraine days a month, the company said.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)