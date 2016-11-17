UPDATE 1-Amgen, Novartis aim for big, crowded migraine market after new drug data

(Adds details about Novartis, forecasts and rivals)
Nov 16 Amgen Inc and Novartis
said late on Wednesday that episodic migraine sufferers reported
fewer debilitating headaches per month after using the
companies' investigational drug erenumab, compared to trial
participants who got a placebo.
The companies are racing rivals including Eli Lilly,
Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Allergan and Teva
Pharmaceuticals to have a new, more effective migraine
treatment approved by U.S. and European regulators.
Novartis anticipates filing for approval of erenumab, also
known as AMG 334, next year, and will now discuss the latest
data will regulators, it said.
In a second late-stage study of Amgen and Novartis's
protein-blocking migraine drug, patients receiving once monthly
70 milligram doses experienced a reduction of 3.2 days from
baseline in monthly migraine days, while those on 140 milligram
experienced reduction of 3.7 days.
Those in the placebo experienced a 1.8-day reduction, the
companies said in separate releases about the study, in which
patients were experiencing an average of 8.3 migraine days per
month.
Analysts said this latest data underscored results from
earlier studies and builds on additional trials that the
companies have conducted with erenumab against chronic migraine,
another form of the condition.
Jefferies analyst Jeffrey Holford, in a note on Thursday,
forecast $1.5 billion in peak sales for the drug, with estimates
for Novartis reaping about $440 million annually from 2020.
Under the collaboration agreement, Amgen holds sales rights
for the United States, Canada and Japan, while Novartis would
sell the drug in Europe and the rest of the world.
Amgen said patients received the injectable drug once a
month for six months.
Worldwide, about 90 percent of people diagnosed with
migraine have episodic migraine characterized by up to 14
migraine days a month, the company said. Chronic migraine
sufferers have at least 15 migraine days per month.
Amgen's shares, which closed at $147.23 in regular trading,
were up marginally after the market close on Wednesday.
Novartis shares were little changed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru and John Miller in
Zurich; Editing by Susan Fenton)