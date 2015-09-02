版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 2日 星期三

Luxury senior homes operator Amica to be taken private for C$578 mln

Sept 2 Amica Mature Lifestyles Inc, an operator of luxury senior homes, said it would be taken private by rival BayBridge Seniors Housing Inc for C$578 million.

The C$18.75 per share cash offer is a premium of 113 percent to Amica's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

