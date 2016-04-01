版本:
2016年 4月 1日 星期五

Amicus gets positive EU regulator view for Fabry disease drug

April 1 The European Medicines Agency recommended approving American biotech drug developer Amicus Therapeutics Inc's experimental Fabry disease treatment.

The European health agency said on Friday the drug to treat the inherited disease is being recommended for adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older. (bit.ly/25APktn) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

