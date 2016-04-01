Amicus gets positive EU regulator view for Fabry disease drug

BRIEF-Chart announces acquisition of Hetsco
* Chart Industries Inc - acquired Hetsco, Inc., from global power equipment group, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 The European Medicines Agency recommended approving American biotech drug developer Amicus Therapeutics Inc's experimental Fabry disease treatment.
The European health agency said on Friday the drug to treat the inherited disease is being recommended for adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older. (bit.ly/25APktn) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Richmont achieves revised annual operational guidance and delivers record production
* Wex and OnDeck announce strategic partnership to offer financing to Wex small business customers