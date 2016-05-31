UPDATE 1-Amicus' Fabry disease drug gets European Commission approval

(Adds background)
May 31 Amicus Therapeutics Inc said on
Tuesday the European Commission approved the use of migalastat,
its experimental treatment for Fabry disease, an inherited
disease that creates pain and burning in the hands and feet.
The European Medicines Agency had recommended approving
migalastat in April. The Cranbury, New Jersey-based company is
still seeking approval from U.S. regulators.
Fabry disease is a potentially fatal disorder that affects
about 1 in 40,000 to 60,000 men and occurs less frequently in
women. It is caused by the build-up of fat-like substances, most
notably in the kidneys, due to the deficiency or lack of an
enzyme that metabolizes these lipids.
The accumulation damages cells and can lead to kidney
failure, heart attacks and strokes. It is currently treated with
metoclopramide.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last fall asked Amicus
for more comprehensive analysis of its trial data and the
company put off submitting a new marketing application for the
treatment.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Caroline
Humer in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jeffrey
Benkoe)