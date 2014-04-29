Amicus Therapeutics fat disorder drug effective in trial

BRIEF-Orascom Construction startS production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Co
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company
April 29 Amicus Therapeutics Inc said its lead drug to treat fat-storage disorder was found effective in patients after 12 months of treatment in a late-stage trial.
The company's shares jumped about 33 percent in premarket trading. They closed at $1.84 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
The trial evaluated the drug, migalastat, as a form of monotherapy for Fabry disease patients. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.