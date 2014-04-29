版本:
Amicus Therapeutics fat disorder drug effective in trial

April 29 Amicus Therapeutics Inc said its lead drug to treat fat-storage disorder was found effective in patients after 12 months of treatment in a late-stage trial.

The company's shares jumped about 33 percent in premarket trading. They closed at $1.84 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

The trial evaluated the drug, migalastat, as a form of monotherapy for Fabry disease patients. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
