BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics acquires Callidus Biopharma

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Amicus Therapeutics Inc : * Amicus has acquired Callidus Biopharma * Under deal terms, Callidus Shareholders will get $15 million in shares of co
common stock; up to $10 million in milestone payments * Under deal terms, callidus shareholders will get up to $105 million for
achievement of late-stage development,regulatory,approval milestones * Additionally restructured the organization to reduce costs and to align its
resources with its biologics business strategy * Workforce, including full-time employees across all levels and departments,
has been reduced by approximately 14% to 91 employees * Will also close its San Diego research facility and will consolidate all
operations at its Cranbury, nj headquarters * Says estimates that it will record charges of approximately $2.5 million
during the fourth quarter of 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
