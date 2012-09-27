Amira Nature Foods sets IPO price range at $13-$15 per share

Sept 27 Amira Nature Foods Ltd said it expects
to sell nine million ordinary shares for between $13 and $15
each in its initial public offering.
At the mid-point of the expected price range, the IPO will
raise $126 million. Amira expects to receive $113 million, after
deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses.
Amira sells packaged Indian specialty rice in over 40
countries. It generates majority of its revenue from the sale of
basmati rice, the company said in the filing.
UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank Securities are lead
underwriters to the offering.
The Dubai-based company plans to use about $110 million of
the proceeds to fund the purchase by Amira Mauritius of equity
shares of Amira India pursuant to the share subscription
agreement.
The company, which filed for its IPO last month, plans to
list its ordinary shares on New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol "ANFI."