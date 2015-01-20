MOVES-Amlin appoints senior underwriter at Miami office

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 British insurer Amlin Plc appointed Edward Herrera as a senior underwriter at its Miami office.
Herrera will report to Louis de Segonzac, who leads the underwriters team at Miami.
Prior to this, Herrera has worked with Everest Re and Flagstone Re. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.