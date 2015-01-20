版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 20日 星期二 17:46 BJT

MOVES-Amlin appoints senior underwriter at Miami office

Jan 20 British insurer Amlin Plc appointed Edward Herrera as a senior underwriter at its Miami office.

Herrera will report to Louis de Segonzac, who leads the underwriters team at Miami.

Prior to this, Herrera has worked with Everest Re and Flagstone Re. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
