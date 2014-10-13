MOVES-Amlin names Louis de Segonzac head of reinsurance office at Miami

Oct 13 British insurer Amlin Plc said it appointed Louis de Segonzac to lead underwriting activities at its Miami office.

Segonzac previously worked as a broker at Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc.

Amlin's Miami operation will underwrite all non-life treaty reinsurance products including complex solutions, and will provide quotations for new and renewal business. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)