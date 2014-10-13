版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 15:39 BJT

MOVES-Amlin names Louis de Segonzac head of reinsurance office at Miami

Oct 13 British insurer Amlin Plc said it appointed Louis de Segonzac to lead underwriting activities at its Miami office.

Segonzac previously worked as a broker at Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc.

Amlin's Miami operation will underwrite all non-life treaty reinsurance products including complex solutions, and will provide quotations for new and renewal business. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐