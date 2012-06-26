AMMB unit to pay $1.6M to settle SEC charges

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
WASHINGTON, June 26 A unit of AMMB Holdings Bhd will pay $1.6 million to settle allegations that it breached its fiduciary duty by charging a U.S. fund for advisory services it never provided.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that AMMB Consultant Sendirian Bhd, an investment adviser in Malaysia, charged the fees for roughly a decade, from 1996 to 2007. The unit allegedly falsely claimed it was providing advice and research.
The unit is settling the suit, which was filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C., without admitting or denying the allegations.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.