公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二

AMMB unit to pay $1.6M to settle SEC charges

WASHINGTON, June 26 A unit of AMMB Holdings Bhd will pay $1.6 million to settle allegations that it breached its fiduciary duty by charging a U.S. fund for advisory services it never provided.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that AMMB Consultant Sendirian Bhd, an investment adviser in Malaysia, charged the fees for roughly a decade, from 1996 to 2007. The unit allegedly falsely claimed it was providing advice and research.

The unit is settling the suit, which was filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C., without admitting or denying the allegations.

