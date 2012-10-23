版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 00:50 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Ardent's joint venture announcement a credit positive

Oct 23 Ardent Medical Services, Inc.: * Moody's: ardent's joint venture announcement a credit positive but will

