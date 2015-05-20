Valeant in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharma-Bloomberg

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharmaceutical Co to expand its veterinary and human medicines portfolio, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
A sale could value Amoun at $700 million to $800 million, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1EXe5PQ)
Valeant was not immediately available for comment.
Should Amoun fail to find a buyer, it may consider an initial public offering in London, the report said.
Amoun could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.