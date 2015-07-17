UPDATE 1-Valeant to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun for about $800 mln

(Adds details, background)
July 17 Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it would
buy Egypt's largest drugmaker, Amoun Pharmaceutical, for about
$800 million.
Valeant said it expects the acquisition of privately held
Amoun to help expand in the Middle East and North Africa.
Amoun is a market leader in bowel drugs, hypertension drugs
and antibiotics in Egypt, Valeant said in a statement. Amoun
also makes veterinary drugs.
The deal, Valeant's fifth acquisition this year under Chief
Executive Michael Pearson, also includes additional contingent
payments.
Valeant, which built its portfolio through buying up smaller
drugmakers, signed its biggest ever acquisition in March, when
it offered $11 billion to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals.
