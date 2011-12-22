Midroog cuts Ampal rating to B3, outlook negative

JERUSALEM Dec 22 Moody's Investors Service's Israel affiliate Midroog reduced its rating for Ampal-American Israel Corp by three notches to B3 from Ba3 after Ampal had requested a two-year delay on repayment of principal payments on its outstanding debt.

Midroog has a negative outlook on Ampal's bonds.

"The current rating reflects a default event," Midroog said.

Ampal holds a 12.5 percent stake in East Mediterranean Gas Co (EMG), the company that supplies natural gas to Israel from Egypt. The gas pipeline has been bombed 10 times by militants, the last coming earlier this week to again halt supplies.