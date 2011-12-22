版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 23日 星期五 01:23 BJT

Midroog cuts Ampal rating to B3, outlook negative

JERUSALEM Dec 22 Moody's Investors Service's Israel affiliate Midroog reduced its rating for Ampal-American Israel Corp by three notches to B3 from Ba3 after Ampal had requested a two-year delay on repayment of principal payments on its outstanding debt.

Midroog has a negative outlook on Ampal's bonds.

"The current rating reflects a default event," Midroog said.

Ampal holds a 12.5 percent stake in East Mediterranean Gas Co (EMG), the company that supplies natural gas to Israel from Egypt. The gas pipeline has been bombed 10 times by militants, the last coming earlier this week to again halt supplies.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐