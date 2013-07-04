版本:
BRIEF-AMP Capital acquires New Zealand power asset

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) * AMP Capital acquires NZ power asset * AMP Capital-acquisition from Brookfield Infrastructure for NZ$525 million

which represents an enterprise value of about NZ$1 billion

