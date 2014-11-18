MOVES-AMP Capital says Adam Tindall to replace Andrew Bird as director of Property

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Investment manager AMP Capital said its Director and Chief Investment Officer of Property Andrew Bird would retire and would be replaced by Adam Tindall, who is promoted from chief operating officer, Property.
Bird has been managing the company's property investment and management business since 2004. He will retire in 2015 after a 37-year career in the property industry in the UK and Asia Pacific.
Tindall joined AMP Capital Property in 2009 from Macquarie Capital Advisers, where he served as executive director for property and infrastructure.
Tindall will take over his new role in March 2015. AMP Capital is a subsidiary of AMP Ltd. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.