MOVES-AMP Capital says Adam Tindall to replace Andrew Bird as director of Property

Nov 18 Investment manager AMP Capital said its Director and Chief Investment Officer of Property Andrew Bird would retire and would be replaced by Adam Tindall, who is promoted from chief operating officer, Property.

Bird has been managing the company's property investment and management business since 2004. He will retire in 2015 after a 37-year career in the property industry in the UK and Asia Pacific.

Tindall joined AMP Capital Property in 2009 from Macquarie Capital Advisers, where he served as executive director for property and infrastructure.

Tindall will take over his new role in March 2015. AMP Capital is a subsidiary of AMP Ltd.