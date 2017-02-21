版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 19:46 BJT

FDA rejects Amphastar's nasal version of opioid overdose treatment

Feb 21 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected its application to market an intranasal version of the drug naloxone, which is designed to stop or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The FDA's complete response letter identifies issues including user human factors study and device evaluation, the company said.

Amphastar already sells naloxone in pre-filled syringes. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐