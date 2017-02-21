FDA rejects Amphastar's nasal version of opioid overdose treatment

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected its application to market an intranasal version of the drug naloxone, which is designed to stop or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The FDA's complete response letter identifies issues including user human factors study and device evaluation, the company said.
Amphastar already sells naloxone in pre-filled syringes. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada