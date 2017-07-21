FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月21日 / 下午4点42分 / 16 小时前

U.S. jury sides with Amphastar over Momenta in drug patent trial

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday won a trial in a lawsuit claiming that the drugmaker through its production of a generic version of the blood-thinner Lovenox infringed a patent held by Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The verdict by a federal jury in Boston came in a long-running lawsuit pursued by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company Momenta and its partner, Novartis AG's Sandoz unit, that sought $938 million in damages. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Grant McCool)

