UPDATE 1-Amphenol sees flood-damage loss at NY plant

* Sees preliminary losses of $20-$35 mln

* Says plant to resume full production in 30 days (Follows alerts)

Sept 8 Amphenol Corp , a maker of electronic and fiber optics connectors, said it will incur losses related to flooding at its manufacturing facility in New York, hurt by Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee.

The company estimates preliminary losses of $20-$35 million, or 7-13 cents per share, in excess of insurance coverage.

The facility is expected to begin partial production early next week and ramp up to near-full production within a month, Amphenol said in a statement.

The company said it is still assessing the extent of losses due to property damage and business interruption and will be able to provide its best estimate in its third-quarter results.

Shares of the Wallingford-based company closed at $44.32 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)