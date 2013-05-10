版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 18:09 BJT

Amplats scales back job cuts to 6,000 from 14,000

JOHANNESBURG May 10 Anglo American Platinum will cut 6,000 South African mining jobs, less than half the 14,000 initially proposed, as it strives to restore profits without triggering a backlash from the government and restive unions.

The world's top platinum producer, a unit of Anglo American , said on Friday it would keep open one of four shafts slated for closure near the platinum belt city of Rustenburg. The company did not go through with its original plan under intense government pressure.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐