Court allows AMR to keep reins on bankruptcy through Dec

* Judge gives airline extension in proposing own exit plan
* Ruling doesn't prohibit a consensual merger in bankruptcy
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, July 19 American Airlines' bankrupt
parent AMR Corp won court approval on Thursday to extend through
Dec. 28 its exclusive right to present a plan to emerge from
bankruptcy.
Judge Sean Lane granted the request, which was supported by
AMR Corp's creditors' committee, at a hearing in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. The current exclusivity period
was to have run out in September.
AMR went bankrupt in November, citing an untenable labor
cost structure.
The extension, which blocks creditors from pushing their own
proposals on how AMR should restructure its debt, comes amid
efforts by US Airways Group to merge with AMR. The
American Air parent has said it would prefer to present its own
plan to emerge from bankruptcy independently, then consider a
possible tie up.
Extending the exclusivity period does not necessarily kill
the prospect of a merger in bankruptcy. At the behest of its
creditors, AMR is considering merger partners as part of its
restructuring, and the sides could still negotiate a consensual
merger deal during bankruptcy.
US Airways is considered the leading contender for a merger,
but a source has told Reuters that AMR is also speaking with
other airlines.
US Airways recently acquired a piece of AMR debt, making it
a creditor and allowing it to be heard at the bankruptcy
hearings. In court papers earlier this month, US Airways said it
supported the extension of AMR's exclusivity period.
A lawyer for US Airways tried to address the court at
Thursday's hearing, but Judge Lane said he did not want to be
distracted by merger talk.
"I know [US Airways is] a creditor, but there are a lot of
creditors in the case," Lane said. "I don't want to get
sidetracked on that particular issue this morning."
The case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.