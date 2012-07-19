UPDATE 2-Court allows AMR to keep reins on bankruptcy until Dec

* Airline gets extension to propose own exit plan
* Ruling does not prohibit a consensual merger
* AMR, US Air CEOs meet Thurs for merger process talks
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, July 19 American Airlines' bankrupt
parent AMR Corp won court approval on Thursday to extend through
Dec. 28 its exclusive right to present a plan to emerge from
bankruptcy.
Judge Sean Lane granted the request, which was supported by
AMR's creditors' committee, at a hearing in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. The current exclusivity period
was to have run out in September.
AMR went bankrupt in November, citing an untenable labor
cost structure.
The extension, which blocks creditors from pushing their own
proposals on how AMR should restructure its debt, comes amid
efforts by US Airways Group to merge with AMR and as the
latter prepares to review strategic options for its emergence
from bankruptcy.
Extending the exclusivity period does not kill the prospect
of a merger in bankruptcy. At the behest of its creditors, AMR
is considering merger partners as part of its restructuring, and
the sides could still negotiate a consensual merger deal during
bankruptcy.
AMR Chief Executive Tom Horton met with US Airways Chief
Executive Doug Parker early on Thursday, and assured his
counterpart that AMR's strategic review process would be
"objective" and "fact-based" and that there was no
pre-determined outcome, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Horton said during the meeting that the company was
obligated to pursue a plan that achieves the highest value for
its financial creditors and will take the necessary time to run
the process, the people said. They asked not to be named because
the meeting was not public.
According to a statement from AMR, Horton told Parker the
company must choose "the right plan," and that there were
"several interesting options" for how the company could
restructure.
Many industry analysts consider US Airways the leading
contender for a merger, but sources have told Reuters that AMR
is also speaking to other carriers and investors about a
potential tie up.
US Airways recently acquired a piece of AMR debt, making it
a creditor and allowing it to be heard at the bankruptcy
hearings. In court papers earlier this month, US Airways said it
supported the extension of AMR's exclusivity period.
A lawyer for US Airways tried to address the court at
Thursday's hearing, but Judge Lane said he did not want to be
distracted by merger talk.
"I know [US Airways is] a creditor, but there are a lot of
creditors in the case," Lane said. "I don't want to get
sidetracked on that particular issue this morning."
The case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.