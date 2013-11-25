AMR seeks court approval for settlement paving way to US Airways merger

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 25 The parent company of American
Airlines on Monday asked a bankruptcy court to approve a
settlement with U.S. regulators that would allow it to merge
with rival US Airways Group and create the world's largest
airline.
Stephen Karotkin, a lawyer for AMR Corp, said the
settlement resolving the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust
objections was not opposed by any of the company's creditors.
"Of the literally hundreds of thousands of creditors and
shareholders - those entities with a legitimate economic
interest in these cases - not one objection was filed," Karotkin
said at a hearing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.
The only opposition came from a group of consumers who had
sued the airlines in a separate case alleging the merger would
lead to higher prices, more crowded planes and more expensive
in-flight amenities. The group sought a temporary restraining
order blocking the plan from going into effect.
Judge Sean Lane said he would aim to offer a ruling later on
Monday, but said it could take 24 to 36 hours.
The planned merger is the basis for AMR's plan to end its
two-year Chapter 11 and pay back its creditors, but the Justice
Department sought to block it on antitrust grounds.
Earlier this month, the two airlines agreed to divest
themselves of takeoff and landing rights and gates at Washington
Reagan National, New York's LaGuardia and several other
airports. The deal needs approval from Lane, who oversees AMR's
bankruptcy.
The Justice Department has said that smaller and traditional
discount carriers such as Southwest Airlines Co and
JetBlue Airways Corp should be allowed to bid for the
slots.
The leaders of the U.S. Senate and House transportation
committees on Friday released a letter to U.S. Attorney General
Eric Holder saying the slot bidding process should be open to
all airlines, including global network carriers such as Delta
Air Lines Inc, which has expressed an interest in buying
slots at Reagan National and Dallas Love Field. The lawmakers
said smaller communities could lose service if the allocation of
divested slots is only to low-cost airlines.
"While low cost carriers may increase competition on
commercial air service to larger markets, they do not generally
provide service to smaller communities or rural areas, as only
legacy air carriers have networks that encompass these areas,"
the lawmakers said in the letter.
The deal is expected to afford some recovery for
shareholders of pre-bankruptcy AMR, a rarity in Chapter 11 for
public companies. Overall, Karotkin said, stakeholders are on
track to realize more than $13 billion in value.