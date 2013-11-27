Court approves settlement among Justice Dept., AMR, US Airways

NEW YORK Nov 27 A judge on Wednesday approved a
settlement resolving U.S. regulators' opposition to a merger
between AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc,
allowing AMR to exit bankruptcy and close on a tie-up creating
the world's largest carrier.
The U.S. Department of Justice had challenged the merger,
which was to serve as the basis for AMR's plan to pay back
creditors and exit bankruptcy. The DOJ's antitrust watchdog had
said the plan could impede competition and drive up ticket
prices. The sides settled earlier this month, with the airlines
agreeing to divest some takeoff and landing rights at major
airports.