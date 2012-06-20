Pilots' union rejects American Airlines labor deal

NEW YORK, June 20 AMR Corp's pilots' union has rejected a final labor contract offer from the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, setting themselves up for the possible specter of forced work terms.

Like AMR's flight attendants' union, which stopped negotiating with AMR earlier this month, the Allied Pilots Association on Wednesday said its members will take their chances with a ruling expected Friday from Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane that could determine the immediate future of their labor contract.