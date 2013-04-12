版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 20:01 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. bankruptcy judge rejects proposed $20 million severance payment to AMR CEO Horton

April 12 AMR Corp : * U.S. bankruptcy judge rejects proposed $20 million severance payment to AMR

Corp CEO Thomas Horton -- court ruling

