公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 7日 星期六

BRIEF-U.S. judge rejects effort by consumer group to block merger of AMR, US Airways

Dec 6 * U.S. judge rejects effort by consumer group to block merger of AMR Corp

US Airways Group Inc -- court hearing * Ruling issued by chief judge loretta preska of U.S. district court in

Manhattan

