BRIEF-American pares flight schedule through Nov. first half

Oct 11 AMR Corp : * In memo to staff, American airlines says it is extending previously announced

flight schedule reductions though first half of November * American says flight schedule reduction will not

impact holiday travel * American cites improvement in some aspects of operation but

adds things not yet back to level customers deserve and expect

