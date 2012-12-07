版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六 03:04 BJT

BRIEF-Pilots at AMR's American ratify tentative pact - union

Dec 7 AMR Corp : * Pilots at AMR Corp's American Airlines ratify tentative agreement

- union says on its Twitter account

