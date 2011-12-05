RPT-AMR creditors' committee may be an eclectic mix

* Unions, suppliers, municipalities may get committee role
* Committee expected to be appointed on Monday
By Nick Brown
Dec 2 Labor unions, suppliers and other groups
with potential claims against bankrupt AMR Corp will
gather on Monday to vie for a seat on what could be an eclectic
committee of creditors.
The office of the U.S. Trustee, which oversees bankruptcy
cases, is expected to appoint the committee at a meeting on
Monday at the Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan.
Creditors' committees, common in most corporate
bankruptcies, advocate for the collective rights of unsecured
creditors - those whose claims are not secured by collateral.
But for AMR, the American Airlines parent whose pension
plans are about $10.2 billion in the red, those creditors'
interests may not always be aligned.
"The nature of the airline business leads to a more diverse
group of creditors than your standard bankruptcy because you
have labor, municipalities and so on," said Bill Brandt, chief
executive of turnaround consultant Development Specialists
Inc.
AMR, whose American Airlines subsidiary is the
third-largest U.S. carrier, filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday,
listing nearly $30 billion in liabilities. The last of the
major U.S. carriers to go bankrupt, the company cited a need to
improve its cost structure after talks with labor unions hit a
standstill.
The labor interest will likely be well-represented on the
committee, as the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp, the government
agency that insures pension plans, has already said it will
seek a spot. Unions like the Allied Pilots Association, which
represents all American Airlines' pilots, are also likely to
earn seats.
Food, fuel and other suppliers are sure to be in the mix as
well, Brandt said, as are cities whose airports are hubs for
AMR. Many of those cities, which include Miami, Chicago on Los
Angeles, issued special revenue bonds on the company's behalf
to fund improvement projects, Brandt explained.
The interests of committee members may clash, especially if
the committee includes more traditional financial creditors,
like Wilmington Trust Co, holder of $460 million in senior
notes.
That is a problem the trustee could address by appointing
more than one committee, such as committee specifically for
labor interests, said Kelli Alces, a professor at Florida State
University College of Law.
But a single committee may be the best way for unsecured
creditors to resolve their differences, Alces said.
It would also be cheaper. Monday's meeting is sure to be
flooded with lawyers and financial advisors looking to
represent creditors' committees, and more committees means more
fees, said Harlan Platt, a bankruptcy expert and business
professor at Northeastern University.
Besides, Platt said, unsecured creditors are more united
than divided, as they all face a potentially meager recovery.
Bankruptcy rules allow AMR to seek to reject union
contracts altogether, kicking their claims into the general
unsecured pool. Since each claimant in that pool gets a
pro-rata share of what is left after other creditors are paid,
more claimants means less payback for all.
The real fight for unsecured creditors, Platt said, is with
secured claimants, whose nearly $5 billion in claims is
collateralized by liens on aircraft, airport gates and other
AMR assets.
"It's in the best interest of the unsecured group to take
an awful lot of risk to try to raise value," said Platt, a
member of restructuring industry group the Turnaround
Management Association. "Secureds will be unwilling to accept
any restructuring proposal that puts their money at risk."
For that reason, Platt said he would not be surprised to
see the trustee appoint a separate committee to advocate for
secured creditors.
The bankruptcy case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.