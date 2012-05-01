UPDATE 2-AMR eliminates five senior management jobs

* AMR trims five management jobs
* Says it has cut management ranks by 20 percent so far
* AMR Senior VP Human Resources steps down
By Kyle Peterson
May 1 AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent
of American Airlines, said on Tuesday it eliminated five senior
jobs as part of its restructuring and that its lead labor
strategist would step down.
The cuts, combined with the previously announced departure
of other managers, represents a "20 percent reduction in the
company's most senior leadership positions," AMR said in a
statement. An AMR spokeswoman said eight or nine management jobs
had been cut so far.
AMR filed for bankruptcy in November, citing a need to slash
uncompetitive costs. The company has said it intends to cut its
overall costs by $2 billion a year. More than half of that
amount will come from labor costs.
"Redesigning the organization will help accelerate our
progress toward profitability and success," said AMR Chief
Executive Tom Horton in a letter to employees. "Every step
increases our clarity of purpose and helps speed decisions in
the interest of best serving our customers."
Among the five departing executives are David Brooks,
American's President - Cargo, and Susan Garcia, American's Vice
President - Information Technology.
In the same statement, AMR said Jeff Brundage, who is AMR's
Senior Vice President of Human Resources, has been replaced in
his role by Denise Lynn, who will carry the job title Senior
Vice President - People.
The company did not say why Brundage was replaced. He will
not immediately leave the company.
"For now, I'm not going anywhere and will continue to work
with many of you on the needed changes," he said.
Robert Mann, an airline consultant and former AMR executive,
said Brundage's departure is ironic amid the ongoing labor clash
between AMR and its management.
As AMR overhauls its management team, the airline is
battling its unions in court over its request to void their
labor contracts if workers do not willingly make the concessions
the company says it needs to survive.
American has been locked for years in fruitless negotiations
with its three labor unions, which represent pilots, flight
attendants and several classifications of ground workers. The
airline won steep concessions from labor in 2003 as it dodged
bankruptcy at the time.
The carrier has about 74,000 full- and part-time workers.
The company has said it must cut 13,000 union jobs.
Against this backdrop, rival airline US Airways Group
is hoping to jumpstart merger talks with AMR, which so far has
shrugged off the interest.
To further that goal, US Airways last month struck deals
with AMR's unions, which say US Airway's plan save more jobs
than AMR could through its stand-alone plan.
The unions each have seats on AMR's creditors committee,
meaning they have a say in how AMR exits bankruptcy. For now,
however, the carrier has the exclusive right under bankruptcy
law to reorganize without interference from outsiders.
The airline says it still hopes to reach consensual deals
with its workers. AMR has presented what it calls its last and
best offer to the Transport Workers Union, which represents
26,000 workers in seven work groups American Airlines.
A TWU spokesman on Tuesday said information on AMR's offer
will be sent by mail to members this week with voting set to
begin next week.
American Airlines is the third-largest U.S. airline. It had
been the only major U.S. airline to avoid Chapter 11 in the last
decade, a factor that gave rivals a cost advantage.