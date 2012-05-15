UPDATE 3-AMR wins labor deals with five union work groups

* Five TWU groups agree to job cuts, avoid potential
unilateral work terms
* Airline looking for $990 mln in union-related cost savings
* Bankruptcy court must approve deals
By Kyle Peterson and Nick Brown
May 15 Five out of seven work groups represented
by the largest labor union at AMR Corp's American
Airlines voted to accept contract terms offered by the bankrupt
airline that will cut thousands of jobs, the Transport Workers
Union (TWU) said on Tuesday.
The vote ends a court battle between the groups and AMR over
the airline's bid to void its current collective bargaining
agreements as it seeks to save $1.25 billion a year in labor
costs, including $990 million from its unions.
Had that request been successful, AMR might have been
allowed to unilaterally impose even more stringent labor terms.
That same court battle continues this week, however, for the
TWU groups that turned down the deal, as well as two other
unions representing AMR pilots and flight attendants who elected
not to vote on the deal.
Those groups are taking a higher-risk path, accepting the
specter of deeper cuts on the hope Judge Sean Lane, in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, will deny AMR's bid.
The TWU groups' vote does not alter the union's overall
support for a proposed merger between US Airways and
AMR, the union said in a statement on Tuesday.
All three of AMR's primary unions support a merger, saying
it could save 6,000 jobs that would be doomed if AMR
restructures on a standalone basis. AMR, initially resistant to
a merger, said last week it was willing to explore its M&A
options.
The five TWU groups that accepted the deal -- fleet service
clerks, dispatchers, ground school instructors, maintenance
control technicians and simulator technicians -- will sustain
about 7,300 job cuts, according to Bruce Hicks, a spokesman for
AMR.
But Hicks said the deal saves 1,300 fleet service jobs that
would have been cut under earlier AMR proposals. He added that
another 1,960 jobs could have been saved if two other work
groups -- aircraft maintenance workers and stores clerks -- had
accepted the plan.
AMR filed for bankruptcy in November, citing an untenable
labor structure. The $990 million it has targeted in annual
union savings has left its unionized labor force livid.
Unions including TWU rallied last month outside Manhattan
Bankruptcy Court, accusing the company of "blaming labor again"
for lack of profitability. TWU President James Little at the
time dubbed the court a "crime scene" for AMR's perceived unfair
position on labor talks.
But Little on Tuesday said in a statement that some of his
union's work groups "found the company's last offer to be a
safer bet than waiting on the court to make a decision."
"The members in bargaining units that voted 'no' thought the
proposals were not in their best interests," Little said.
TOUGH ROAD AHEAD FOR LABOR?
The flight attendants' and pilots' unions this week are
arguing fervently in court that AMR has not considered
alternatives to its proposed cuts, and is seeking
deeper-than-necessary cuts to gain a competitive advantage on
the backs of labor.
But some analysts feel AMR has the edge in that fight, which
could mean the successful abrogation of union deals and even
tighter, potentially unilateral work terms for unions.
"AMR'S motion is moving full steam ahead, and I don't see it
as going that well for the unions," bankruptcy analyst Kevin
Starke, of CRT Capital Group, said on Tuesday.
Starke, who has been following the weeks-long court hearing,
said work groups that did not ratify AMR's offer may "get to an
outcome potentially worse than they might have gotten had they
just said yes."
"Those who voted 'no' are just choosing to take their
chances in court first," he said.
Ray Neidl, an airline analyst at Maxim Group, said the votes
reflect an overall understanding by workers that the latest AMR
proposals are better than potential alternatives.
"The thing is sometimes emotion gets ahead," Neidl said. "I
think there's been enough time for people to think about it and
think of what's best for their future."
The proposal had been sent directly by union leaders to the
workers, an unusual step because unions frequently bless an
offer as a tentative agreement before submitting it for a vote.
The deal still needs bankruptcy court approval.
"We realize this was a very difficult decision for our
TWU-represented employees," AMR said in a statement. The carrier
said it would still try to win deals with the two TWU groups
that rejected the offers even as it seeks court permission to
void its existing contracts with those units.
Labor structures are typically key factors in profitability
in the airline industry. AMR was the last large carrier to
declare bankruptcy. Other airlines used bankruptcy to save
hundreds of millions of dollars in union costs.
On Tuesday, Delta Air Lines, which emerged from
bankruptcy in 2007, announced it had reached a tentative new
labor deal with its pilots.
Delta said in a statement that it reached the deal late on
Monday, and still needed to send it to its pilots' union's
governing body for deliberation.
AMR's bankruptcy is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.