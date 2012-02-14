Labor union to suggest alternatives to AMR cost cuts

* TWU wants to haggle over AMR cost cuts
* Union says it wants to propose alternatives
* Says awaits financial details from AMR
By Kyle Peterson
Feb 14 The union representing seven
categories of ground workers at bankrupt American Airlines will
offer alternatives to some of the job cuts and concessions the
company says it needs to survive, the head of the Transport
Workers Union said on Tuesday.
TWU has asked American's parent company AMR Corp
for details on how it arrived at the cost-savings targets it
unveiled this month when it said it planned to eliminate 13,000
jobs and terminate pensions.
Union president James Little told Reuters in an interview
the union hopes to draw on the labor deals it struck with the
company prior to the Nov. 29 bankruptcy filing to salvage some
of those jobs.
"It's irresponsible for us to take those numbers for granted
and not do our own analysis," Little said.
AMR said it was aiming for $2 billion in total annual cost
reductions, including $1.25 billion in employee-related
expenses.
American, the third-largest U.S. airline, said it may
eliminate 13,000 jobs as part of its restructuring.
About 9,000 of those workers are members of the TWU, which
had already negotiated contracts or tentative labor deals for
four of the seven work groups it represents at AMR when the
company filed for Chapter 11.
Little said the TWU is waiting for financial information
from the company so it can either challenge the cost-savings
targets or suggest alternatives to help AMR reach its targets in
a way that makes the cuts more palatable to its members.
"We would like to reach a consensual agreement," Little
said, adding that he expected other labor unions also to offer
alternatives to the AMR's plan.
The airline has presented non-public details of its
restructuring plan to members of its creditors committee. Labor
unions representing pilots, flight attendants and groundworkers,
have three of the nine seats AMR presented to creditors.
Any reorganization plan would require approval from AMR's
bankruptcy court judge.
AMR restructured out of court nearly 10 years ago, while
several of its rivals like United Airlines and Delta Air
Lines slashed costs with Chapter 11 protection. Those
two airlines emerged from Chapter 11 stronger, went on to find
merger partners and now earn profits while AMR posts losses.
AMR, meanwhile, relied on voluntary concessions during its
last reorganization but now complains its labor costs are higher
than its competitors.
American said it lost $10 billion over the past decade and
financed the red ink with debt. The period was marked mainly by
industry downturns triggered by the 2001 hijack attacks,
recession, and skyrocketing fuel prices.
American has about 73,800 full and part-time employees and
its regional carrier American Eagle has 14,200 full- and
part-time employees.