AMR says it needs labor deals in "matter of weeks"

Feb 24 AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of
American Airlines, needs concessions from its labor groups in a
matter of weeks, not months, in order to emerge from Chapter 11
in the near term, the company said on Friday.
In a strongly worded labor negotiations update, the
third-largest U.S. airline said it must make major changes to
its contracts and that it does have the "luxury of time."
"As the company laid out in its February 1 restructuring
announcement, we must make major changes to our labor
agreements. And we need those changes in a matter of weeks," the
carrier said.
AMR filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 29, citing
uncompetitive labor costs after years of fruitless talks with
its unions. The carrier says it must cut 13,000 jobs as part of
a plan to trim costs by $2 billion.
The carrier dismissed requests for buyouts from unions
representing its flight attendants and many ground workers,
saying the proposals "represent a significant cost to the
company and could not be accepted on their terms."
Unlike its top rivals United Airlines and Delta Air
Lines, AMR did not restructure in bankruptcy in the last
10 years. Instead, it reorganized out of court, relying on its
workers for voluntary concessions.
United and Delta, however, emerged stronger from bankruptcy,
later found merger partners and leapfrogged AMR in size. Those
airlines are profitable now while AMR is not. AMR posted a net
loss of net loss of $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter.
The president of the Transport Workers Union told Reuters in
an interview this month that it will offer alternatives to some
of the job cuts and concessions the company says it needs to
survive and that the union needs more details on how AMR arrived
at its cost-savings targets.
AMR said in its update late on Friday it still hopes to
reach consensual deals with its labor groups, rather than have
terms imposed on them by the court. Talks with its unions were
set to resume next week.