UPDATE 1-AMR proposes to freeze pensions of some workers

* AMR proposes to freeze pensions for non-pilots
* Says it still needs $1.25 bln in labor cost savings
* Says it will seek new capital to cover funding of frozen
pensions
March 7 AMR Corp, the bankrupt
parent of American Airlines, proposed a plan to freeze the
pensions covering many of its workers rather than terminating
them and leaving them to government insurers, which in many
cases would result in lower payouts.
The third-largest U.S. airline said in letters to employees
on Wednesday that the proposal does not extend to its pilots.
AMR said it still must achieve the $1.25 billion in labor
cost savings it needs to restructure. The company said it would
seek new capital to cover the incremental annual costs of
funding frozen pensions.
American, which filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 29, said in
February that it would seek bankruptcy court approval to
terminate traditional pension plans covering 130,000 workers and
retirees. Those plans would be replaced with 401(k) plans with a
company match.