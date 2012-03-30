American Air parent reports $619 mln February loss

UPDATE 1-For Freeport, 'no return to business as usual' at Grasberg mine -document
* 'Painful but necessary' for company survival -memo (Adds quotes from document, context)
March 30 AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, reported on Friday a net loss of $619 million for February, including $375 million related to its reorganization.
The company filed for Chapter 11 on Nov. 29, citing a need to cut its labor costs to better compete with profitable rivals.
AMR said its operating revenue amounted to $1.8 billion for the month and it spent $682 million on fuel. The company said it spent $584 million on wages, salaries and benefits.
The company ended the month with $4.6 billion in cash and short-term investments.
* 'Painful but necessary' for company survival -memo (Adds quotes from document, context)
* Navistar and Volkswagen Truck & Bus close strategic alliance
March 1 Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize reported fourth quarter earnings at the top end of estimates as its American business delivered a strong performance with volume growth offsetting price deflation.