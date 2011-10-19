UPDATE 4-American Air parent AMR posts loss on fuel costs

* Q3 loss 48 cents/shr vs Street view loss 41 cents/shr
* Revenue $6.4 billion, in line with estimates
* Shares down 5.3 percent
(Adds background, analyst comment; updates shares)
By Kyle Peterson
Oct 19 American Airlines, struggling to regain
financial footing relative to stronger rivals, made little
progress toward assuaging investor concerns when it reported a
wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday.
Shares tumbled after the third-largest U.S. airline, a unit
of AMR Corp. AMR.N, blamed its loss -- a reversal of the
year-ago profit -- on rising fuel costs and a strong dollar.
AMR stock was down 5.3 percent to $2.67 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Other airlines that are
expected to report quarterly profits saw shares slip as well
amid a broader stock market decline.
"AMR has its back against the wall and is doing everything
it can to return to profitability, but I still believe AMR's
viability is outside of its control," said Morningstar equity
analyst Basili Alukos.
AMR is the third-largest U.S. airline behind United
Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) and Delta Air Lines Inc
(DAL.N) and is the only major carrier expected to report a
third-quarter loss. Analysts have debated the chances of a
bankruptcy filing from AMR as it works to cut its labor costs.
AMR said its third-quarter fuel costs rose 40 percent from
a year earlier, and a September spike in the value of the
dollar eroded overseas sales as well as the value of
repatriated funds.
It also suffered a loss in the value of some of its fuel
hedges when WTI crude oil prices fell while jet fuel prices
remained high.
The quarterly results were weaker than many Wall Street
forecasts that did not factor in the previously disclosed
foreign exchange loss or losses related to ineffective fuel
hedging, said Helane Becker, a Dahlman Rose & Co director.
AMR's third-quarter net loss was $162 million, or 48 cents
per share, compared with a profit of $143 million, or 39 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Wall Street analysts on average expected a loss of 41 cents
per share.
Revenue was $6.4 billion, in line with expectations.
AMR ended the quarter with $4.8 billion in cash and
short-term investments, including a restricted balance of $474
million.
U.S. airlines are bracing for an economic downturn that
could see travel demand sag this year. Some top airlines,
including AMR, have announced service reductions to offset
weaker demand.
Earlier this month, American said it would cut its fall and
winter flying to reduce fourth-quarter capacity by about 3
percent compared with its initial outlook in January. It
expects full-year capacity to be up about 0.4 percent from last
year.
Industry experts are awaiting updates on AMR's efforts to
reach a labor contract with the union representing its pilots.
Labor costs are a big headache for American. Wages and
benefits for its union workers are generally higher as a
percentage of operating expenses than at rivals that
restructured in bankruptcy in the last decade.
AMR was on the verge of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2003 when
unions agreed to concessions. It remains the only major airline
that still must fund worker pensions.
Speculation about a potential Chapter 11 filing boiled over
earlier this month. AMR, American Airlines and its pilots
reported "significant progress" in contract talks over weekend.
Talks were set to resume on Wednesday.
"We think the announcement of the long-sought-after labor
deal with pilots within a matter of days -- and certainly not
weeks -- should positively change sentiment," said JP Morgan
analyst Jamie Baker in a research note.
(Additional reporting by John Crawley)
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson, editing by Maureen Bavdek and
John Wallace)