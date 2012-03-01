AMR pilot faction says union ousted its members

* Group made up mainly of former TWA pilots
* Says pilots' labor union suspended TWA pilots from
committees
* Asks to form committee in AMR bankruptcy
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 1 A group of American
Airlines pilots said its members were abruptly ousted
without reason from official positions in its labor union, the
Allied Pilots Association.
The American Independent Cockpit Alliance, made up mainly of
former TWA Inc pilots, said in court papers that the ousters are
evidence that the group deserves its own committee in the
airline's bankruptcy.
American's parent, AMR Corp, filed for bankruptcy in
November. Labor is a contentious issue in AMR's restructuring,
as the company and its various unions try to renegotiate the
terms of labor contracts.
The Cockpit Alliance filed papers on Thursday in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan to back its earlier claim that the
APA harbors "hostility" toward the group, which joined AMR
through its 2001 purchase of TWA.
The alliance wants to form a bankruptcy committee to give it
a voice in the case, saying the APA will not protect its
interests.
That request was slated to be heard by a bankruptcy judge on
Wednesday, but was postponed when the group's lawyer cited new
"dramatic facts" that could affect the dispute. The matter will
now be heard on Tuesday.
Those facts, outlined in the court filing, allegedly include
the suspension of three former TWA pilots who held committee
memberships within the APA. One pilot received a letter on
Tuesday informing her she was "suspended pending investigation"
from the APA's Negotiating Committee, according to the
alliance's filing.
Longstanding tension between the groups stems in part from
disagreements over the integration and seniority of ex-TWA
pilots. The suspensions "smack of retaliation," the alliance
said in court papers.
A spokesman for the APA characterized the alliance as having
the "stated goal" of destabilizing and decertifying the APA as
the collective bargaining agent for AMR pilots.
"We're confident the facts are on our side and this is a
frivolous motion," spokesman Gregg Overman said.
AMR retirees and a group of passenger service agents have
also asked to form committees. AMR has opposed those requests.
Bankrupt airlines have traditionally saved hundreds of
millions of dollars through labor concessions and are allowed to
reject labor agreements. AMR has told its unions it needs $1.25
billion in labor-related savings and must cut 13,000 jobs.
AMR's bankruptcy is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.