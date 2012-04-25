AMR needs standalone bankruptcy plan - adviser

* Financial adviser says AMR needs own restructuring
* Says AMR can compare merger offers vs standalone plan
* AMR's primary unions support merger with US Airways
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 25 A financial adviser to the
bankrupt parent of American Airlines said on Wednesday the
company needs to form a standalone restructuring plan, even if
it may ultimately consider a merger with another airline.
Rothschild Inc Managing Director David Resnick made the
statement after being pressed by AMR's unions to acknowledge the
projected value of their proposal last week to merge AMR Corp
and US Airways.
Testifying in a court hearing over the fate of AMR's labor
contracts, Resnick conceded that AMR has a fiduciary duty to
creditors to consider all options to maximize recoveries. But
the company also needs to formulate a standalone restructuring
plan, he said.
"In my view, it makes no sense to put all your eggs in one
basket, to pursue one alternative without looking at an array of
options," Resnick said during testimony in U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Manhattan.
"The base case against which to compare alternatives is a
standalone plan. Then, from there, you can compare other
options."
US Airways President Scott Kirby said on a conference call
on Wednesday that a merger with AMR could create "a tremendous
amount" of value. AMR's unions said last week said such a merger
could save thousands of jobs.
AMR declared bankruptcy in November as it struggled with
high labor costs. It has said it needs savings of $1.25 billion
a year from its workforce, including $990 million from its
unions.
Resnick testified that the cuts are necessary to ensure AMR
access to capital markets and gain high credit ratings, which
are needed to fund a broad business plan that involves expanding
its aircraft fleet and focusing on international markets.
The alternative of a merger has been front-and-center since
last week, when the company's three primary unions, representing
its pilots, flight attendants and ground workers, said they had
struck a deal with US Airways that could save more than 6,000
jobs.
AMR CEO Tom Horton told employees in a letter on Monday that
the agreement would not pull AMR off its pursuit of a standalone
restructuring.
THE FATE OF LABOR CONTRACTS
Resnick's testimony came on the third day of an ongoing
hearing over AMR's request to abandon its collective bargaining
agreements and impose unilateral labor terms.
AMR made the request after reaching a crossroads in
negotiations with its unions, which have said the concessions
asked of them are unfair.
The unilateral terms would govern while the sides try to get
past the roadblock and hash out an agreement.
To have its request granted by Judge Sean Lane, AMR must
prove not only that its unions have unreasonably shunned prior
negotiation efforts, but that it has explored alternatives to
avoid the drastic measure. The latter point has become a central
theme, with union attorneys grilling witnesses over whether AMR
sufficiently considered the alternative of a merger.
A lawyer for AMR's flight attendants' union also held
Resnick's feet to the fire on Wednesday on whether he believed
the proposed labor cuts are the "absolute minimum" necessary for
AMR to survive.
Resnick resisted answering, saying the figure represented
the minimum necessary for AMR to be viable, not merely survive.
When pressed, he conceded that he had not been privy to any
version of the plan that contemplated fewer labor cuts.
LONG WAY TO GO
Already four witnesses, including AMR's restructuring head,
Bev Goulet, have testified. The hearing is expected to last
through Friday.
Judge Lane will not issue a ruling right away. When the
hearing ends, the company and its unions will have two weeks to
try to negotiate consensual deals. The Transport Workers Unions,
which represents 26,000 ground workers at AMR, plans to send the
business plan to its members for a vote, sources have told
Reuters.
If the 2-week window lapses without new deals, the unions in
May will have a chance to present their case in court. Judge
Lane would then be expected to issue a ruling in June.
The sides still must ultimately attempt to reach consensual
deals. If granted, the unilateral terms would be imposed in the
interim.
The case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.