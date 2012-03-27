CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-American Airlines seeks to void labor contracts

* Move in bankruptcy court puts new pressure on unions
By Kyle Peterson and John Crawley
March 27 The parent of American Airlines on
T uesday s ought bankruptcy court approval to throw out labor
contracts, a move that puts new pressure on pilots, flight
attendants and other unionized workers to quickly agree to
concessions.
Chief Executive Tom Horton said in a letter to employees
that the "best outcome" remains negotiated settlements, and
promised to continue working with unions toward that end.
All contracts will remain in effect while the New York
bankruptcy court considers the company's request.
"With losses mounting and oil prices rising, there is
growing urgency to move more quickly. The bankruptcy law
provides a process for the court to address such a situation as
has been done in virtually all prior successful airline
restructurings," Horton said.
AMR also sought permission to seal from the public all or
part of the arguments it plans to file in support its
termination motion .
"The confidential material contains sensitive and
confidential information that should not be publicly disclosed,
and the disclosure of which could harm," the company said
in its filing.
American wants to slash overall costs by $2 billion
annually. More than half of the savings would come from labor,
including a plan to shed 13,000 jobs.
American has negotiated for years with most of its labor
groups on new contracts since unions agreed to hefty concessions
to keep the airline out of bankruptcy in 2003. Since bankruptcy,
those talks have taken on a more urgent tone and pace. But
agreements remain elusive.
The Transport Workers Union, which represents seven American
Airlines work groups, said in a statement that its negotiators
still want consensual deals.
"If we are unable to reach an agreement, we will represent
our members in court and explore all options," TWU president
James Little said in an email ahead of the filing.
'NOT A VELVET HAMMER'
With airlines reeling from high costs and sapped travel
demand in the years immediately after the 2001 hijack attacks,
major carriers one-by-one sought refuge in bankruptcy. There
they made full use of the legal process to achieve double-digit
wage cuts and work rule changes that helped make them more
competitive by the end of the decade.
The right of a company to reject collective bargaining
agreements may be granted by a judge under section 1113 of the
U.S. bankruptcy code. Arguments around those requests often
provide the highest drama of an airline bankruptcy.
"It's been widely employed, and not just in this round of
restructurings, but in prior restructurings as well," said
Robert Mann, an independent airline consultant.
"It's the hammer and not a velvet hammer. It's essentially a
brass-knuckles approach to restructuring," he said.
Mann noted that even if airlines take the plunge and void
contracts, they often leave the door open for further
negotiations later, if only to mend fences with their outraged
work forces.
"Anybody putting money into a restructuring hopes to have
everyone at the airline on their team," Mann said, referring to
potential airline investors. And if you create and maintain a
very acrimonious environment by imposing a draconian 1113,
you're not exactly going to have happy team members."
During its bankruptcy that ended in 2005, US Airways Group
, which later merged with America West Airlines, won
court approval to throw out the collective bargaining agreement
covering thousands of machinists. But the airline later
bargained with the union for steep voluntary givebacks.
Northwest Airlines, which merged with Delta after its
bankruptcy, used court permission to void a contract with its
flight attendants and impose new terms. The workers eventually
ratified a new voluntary contract.
Delta, itself, sought permission in 2005 to void a contract
with its pilots but never received it because it negotiated a
contract before the judge ruled.
United Airlines, which cut labor costs twice during its
bankruptcy by more than $3 billion, asked for court permission
to void contracts both times but later agreed to consensual
deals with its unions.
United later merged with Continental Airlines to form a new
United Airlines, owned by United Continental Holdings.
"Rational, economically-minded entities usually come to the
table and work these things out. And I would expect that to
happen here," said Wolf. "None of us like to leave these matters
to the court."
AMR Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New
